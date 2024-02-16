Melaka continues to offer lowest housing prices in Malaysia

MELAKA: Melaka still maintains its status as the state offering the lowest housing prices in Malaysia with an average price of RM207,600, compared to the national average of RM458,751 until the third quarter of last year, according to the National Property Information Centre (NAPIC).

State Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Rais Yasin said that this has led to a remarkable rate of home ownership in Melaka, which stood at 84.5 per cent, higher than the national average of 76.5 per cent.

“This achievement is influenced by the state government’s housing policy which stipulates that every housing development exceeding 10 acres (about 4 hectares) must have at least 50 per cent of affordable housing (RMM).

“The RMM component covers low-cost homes priced at RM70,000, low medium-cost units (RM120,000), RMM Impian A not exceeding RM180,000 and RMM B not exceeding RM250,000,” he said after launching the 2024 Melaka RMM Expo here today.

Present were Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) chairman Datuk Husam Musa and Melaka Housing Board (LPM) executive chairman Datuk Murad Husin.

Elaborating, Rais said the percentage of home ownership in the state is expected to continue to increase to 88 per cent by 2030, and at least 4,191 houses need to be built within a year.

He said that up to Dec 31 last year, 48,966 RMM had been built throughout the state with the cooperation of private developers and the federal government.

“Based on that amount, 36,898 RMMs were developed by state agencies and the private sector, while 12,068 RMMs were developed by federal agencies such as SPNB, the National Housing Department (JPN) under the 1Malaysia Housing Programme (PR1MA) and the Malaysian Civil Servant Housing Programme (PPAM).

“Of the total, 12,464 RMMs have been completed, 18,509 RMMs are under construction and 17,993 RMMs have been approved and are in the planning stage,” he said.

In the meantime, Rais said Melaka only recorded 551 completed but unsold residential units worth RM283.9 million, which was significantly lower than the figures in other states such as Selangor, Johor, and Penang.

He said most of the unsold homes were condominiums and apartments priced above RM300,000 per unit. - Bernama