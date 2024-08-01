DOSM: Almost 800,000 registered with PADU as at Jan 7

KUALA LUMPUR: The central database hub (PADU) system continues to receive a good response, as a total of 798,528 individuals have registered with the system as of yesterday (Jan 7).

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), through a post on X today, said that Selangor, Johor and Sarawak recorded the most individuals registering with PADU.

According to statistics shared in the DOSM infographic, a total of 182,943 individuals have registered with PADU in Selangor, followed by Johor (85,975) and Sarawak (72,775).

PADU registration is open to the public from Jan 2 to March 31, and users can update and verify 30 personal details, including ID card number, household number and residential address.

It aims to improve the efficiency of policy planning and resource distribution, especially the distribution of targeted government subsidies and assistance to people who deserve it. -Bernama