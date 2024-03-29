DOSM: PADU has the best design, is safe and effective, not using outdated methods

KUALA LUMPUR: The design of the Central Database Hub (PADU) developed is the best, safe and effective, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) assured.

Hitting out at claims that it was developed using outdated methods, DoSM said PADU is not only used as a data updating medium, but also performs various main analytical functions and goes beyond the scope of transactions and data updates.

“Therefore, the claim that PADU was developed using outdated methods is reckless.

“The details of the PADU system and architecture are also not disclosed to the public, so the statement that the PADU system development method is outdated is inappropriate and imprudent,“ said the department in a statement tonight.

DoSM added that PADU is the government's latest initiative to create a database that becomes a single source of truth in strengthening the implementation of programmes and the use of national financial resources for the wellbeing of the people.

In developing this system, the objectives to be achieved have been determined covering the dimensions of data integration from various sources (i.e. various government databases, census data/surveys carried out by DoSM periodically and self-updating online by citizens), analytical dimensions and security, said DoSM.

DoSM said there are elements that need to be implemented in stages taking into account the availability of data standards, structure, coverage, concepts and definitions used in various data providing agencies.

Subsequently, said DoSM, the mapping and data collection aspects need to be implemented, then the system will produce an accurate database and becomes the country’s strategic asset.

“The development of the PADU system implemented in-house has successfully taken into account the stated requirements and certainly the latest technology, methods and design are the cores of the development of this PADU system which is based on wisdom and thoroughness.

“The use of API (application programming interface) is one of the important mechanisms in this PADU system and will continue to be increased based on the dynamics, complexity and availability of databases in various agencies,” said DoSM.

DoSM said this when commenting on a report by a news portal that quoted a cyber security expert who claimed that the development of PADU was using “outdated” methods and that it could compromise its data integrity.

Last Tuesday, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli revealed that there were more than two million attempts every day to access the data contained in PADU in the first month of the implementation of the system. However, the attempts from abroad were successfully thwarted and still failed to penetrate so far.

As of yesterday, PADU registration showed an increase to 9.24 million compared to 8.79 million registrations made until Wednesday, ahead of the deadline this Sunday. -Bernama