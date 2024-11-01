DOSM: PADU registrations in Terengganu still low, more counters available soon

KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 29,596 users in Terengganu have registered with the Central Database Hub (PADU) system since its launch on Jan 2.

Department of Statistics Malaysia state director Marlini Sahul Hamid, however, said this figure is still low compared to other states.

In response, she said various strategies have been planned, including the opening of physical PADU counters at specific locations in collaboration with various agencies.

“We will open physical PADU counters at the state statistics department offices and at 66 Digital Economic Centres (PEDi) throughout the districts, coordinated by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Terengganu branch

“Officers will be assigned to provide assistance related to updating PADU if there are issues faced,“ she said when met at the launch of ‘PADU Day’ with civil servants at the state level at Wisma Darul Iman here today.

In addition, Marlini said mobile counters will also be set up at popular locations, such as supermarkets, to ensure more individuals register with PADU.

“Collaborations with district and land offices throughout the districts will be implemented, in addition to briefing sessions on PADU filling with higher education institution (IPT) students and the local community,” she said. -Bernama