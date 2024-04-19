DPM Fadillah: Struggles to strengthen unity, uphold MA63 enduring memories with Joseph Kurup

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof reminisced that their struggles to strengthen national unity and uphold the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MA63) remains as one of the enduring memories of the late Tan Sri Joseph Kurup.

Fadillah expressed a deep sense of loss for a close friend with Joseph's passing on Wednesday (April 17) and extended his deepest condolences to his family.

“Joseph contributed significantly to the development of Sabah and Malaysia. My experience with him in the cabinet was one of gentleness and a strong focus on work... I have many fond memories of him.

“I have lost a good friend and a very good leader. I hope and pray for all the best for him and his family,“ he said.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, was speaking to reporters after paying his last respects at Wisma Fook Lu Siew here today.

Upon his arrival, he was greeted by Joseph’s son, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup. He also met with other family members, including Joseph’s wife, Puan Sri Melinda Mak Soak Fong.

The wake for Joseph, who also served as a former Minister in the Prime Minister's Department for Unity and National Integration, will span four days beginning today, leading up to the funeral on Tuesday (April 23).