High tides and waves subside, last relief centre in Terengganu closed

KUALA TERENGGANU: The last of the three temporary relief centres in Terengganu, Bandar Paka JPKK community hall, has closed at 8 pm tonight, marking an end to a series of high tides and huge waves exceeding three metres to have hit the state since Jan 11.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBNT), in a statement, said that all 299 evacuees from 78 families at the relief centres, including Kuala Kemaman multipurpose hall and Kampung Geliga Pantai community hall, returned home today.

“The high tides and waves caused significant damage to the homes of five families in Kemaman and 14 families in Dungun,” read the statement.

It added that several business owners in Kuala Nerus faced losses of tens of thousands of ringgit as the waves severely damaged their shops.

JPBNT also revealed that critical erosion, particularly in Kampung Tanjung and Mengabang Telipot, led to the closure of coastal roads, while businesses were forced to halt operations for safety reasons.