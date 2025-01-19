BRUSSELS: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to address issues on trade, the Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine crisis during his working visit to Belgium, beginning Sunday.

Malaysian Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Datuk Mohd Khalid Abbasi Abdul Razak shared that Malaysia’s position on these matters will be conveyed during Anwar’s meetings with Belgian and European Union (EU) leaders.

“Developments in Palestine will also be discussed during the visit. The Belgian government has expressed its sympathy for the situation in Gaza,” he said at a press conference, ahead of Anwar’s inaugural visit to Belgium since assuming office.

The delegation accompanying the Prime Minister includes Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz; Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir; and Plantations and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

Anwar, who is scheduled to arrive in Brussels on Sunday afternoon, will meet with Alexander De Croo, the caretaker Prime Minister of Belgium, on Monday.

Both leaders are expected to discuss efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various areas, including trade and investment; and education such as higher education and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

While in Brussels, the Prime Minister will hold a meeting with the EU side, which will begin with a meeting with Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission (HR/VP).

This will be followed by a four-way meeting between the Prime Minister and Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, at the Europa Building.

Mohd Khalid Abbasi said that the meeting with the EU would provide an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on areas of cooperation, such as sustainability issues, the Malaysia-European Union Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (MEUPCA), and the Malaysia-European Union Free Trade Agreement (MEUFTA).

As the current Chair of ASEAN, the Prime Minister will take the opportunity through this working visit to highlight Malaysia’s priorities in the direction of the Malaysian Chairmanship which is themed ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’, he said.

On Monday afternoon, Anwar will deliver a keynote speech, entitled ‘Bridging Regions: Strengthening Southeast Asia-European Resilience’, at the College of Europe (COE) in Bruges.

The College, which is the oldest institution for European studies, and one of the most renowned European institutions, has hosted prominent figures such as Margaret Thatcher, Xi Jinping, Angela Merkel and Frank-Walter Steinmeier in the past.

College of Europe Rector Federica Mogherini, who is also the former Foreign Minister of Italy, will moderate the session.

On the first day of his visit (Sunday), Anwar will attend a social gathering with about 200 Malaysian diaspora in Belgium and Luxembourg.

He will also hold a meeting with the president of the Muslim Council of Belgium, the only official Islamic organisation in Belgium.

There are nearly one million Muslims in Belgium, most of whom are of Moroccan descent.