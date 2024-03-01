Dr Wan Azizah offers support to fireworks tragedy victims’ families

KUALA LUMPUR: The Prime Minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today presented a donation to the families of two siblings who were victims of a fireworks explosion on the roof of a hotel in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan last Monday.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament presented a monetary contribution directly to the victims’ next of kin at their homes in Pangsapuri Seri Perindu, Cheras.

“We will help in any way possible. (In addition to the cash donation), we will also provide food assistance to the victims’ family members and facilitate their children’s schooling,“ she told reporters after visiting the families.

She said the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso), the Federal Territory Foundation, and the Residents Association Council (MPP) for the Bandar Tun Razak Zone are also making contributions to the families.

Meanwhile, Dr. Wan Azizah expressed her hope that everyone would learn from this tragedy by recognising the dangers and risks associated with combustible materials such as fireworks.

In the incident last Monday, Muhd Helmi Zulkifli, 40, died, while his brother, Muhammad Pahzdlei Zulkifli, 39, sustained injuries from fragments of fireworks that exploded on the roof of a parking lot at a hotel in Port Dickson.

The Negeri Sembilan Department of Occupational Safety and Health (JKKPNS) announced yesterday that preliminary investigations revealed the victims, along with three of their friends, were in the process of setting up fireworks for a New Year celebration at the hotel when it unexpectedly exploded at 11.50 am. -Bernama