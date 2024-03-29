Dr Wan Azizah reminds women to always show kindness to the needy

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian women should always be sensitive and extend kindness to those in need, especially during this Ramadan month, said the Prime Minister's wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also chairman of Pertubuhan Kebajikan Amal Silaturrahim Isteri-Isteri Harapan Malaysia (Kasih Malaysia), also reminded women to practise tolerance in the multi-ethnic society of this country.

“We are made of different races to get to know each other; we try our best together and improve ourselves so that this Ramadan becomes the best Ramadan,“ she said at the khatam Al-Quran (completion of reciting the Quran) and Iftar Kasih Malaysia 2024 at the Prime Minister’s official residence Seri Perdana here today.

Touching on the fate of the Palestinian people in Gaza, Dr Wan Azizah said Malaysia never forgets them, and the government has made every effort to support the restoration of their absolute freedom.

More than 200 guests attended the ceremony, which began with Asar prayers, followed by khatam Al-Quran, tazkirah (lecture), breaking of fast and then Maghrib, Isyak and Tarawih prayers.

At the ceremony, Dr Wan Azizah presented contributions to 50 individuals comprising asnaf and single mothers from the Hulu Selangor, Shah Alam, Hulu Langat, Kota Raja and Sepang parliamentary constituencies in Selangor.

Also present were Kasih Malaysia deputy chairman Datin Seri Azlin Hezri, who is the wife of Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, and Kasih Malaysia members. -Bernama