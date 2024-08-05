Two suspects on motorcycle break Safiq Rahim’s car windscreen in third attack on footballers

JOHOR BAHRU: Former National and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) skipper Safiq Rahim became the third National footballer to be attacked within a week, although the JDT player’s attack seemed more of a warning than personal harm.

Safiq who was driving a Honda Civic car along Jalan Sri Gelam, here was closed down by two suspects on a motorcycle before one of them used a hammer to break his rear windscreen.

According to a police report lodged by Safiq at the Larkin police station here, the incident happened at about 10.05pm yesterday (May 7) while he was driving his car to JDT’s Training Centre in Sri Gelam and heading to Pantai Lido.

He said two men on a motorcycle came close to his car and one of them took out a hammer and hammered his windscreen, causing the windscreen to crack.

“I was shocked and immediately stopped the car...both of them stopped in front of my car and showed the hammer towards me and I quickly reversed the car. Soon after both left the place and since the rear windscreen was broken, I lodged a police report,” he said.

Last Sunday, National striker Faisal Halim was splashed with acid by two assailants at a shopping mall in Kota Damansara, Selangor and suffered fourth-degree burns which required surgery at a private hospital.

Last Thursday, another National player Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid who is now with Terengganu FC was attacked and robbed by two unknown assailants in Kuala Terengganu.

Akhyar was hit with a blunt object and suffered injuries to his head and body.

