PM wishes Faisal Halim speedy recovery

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim prays that Harimau Malaya stalwart Faisal Halim recovers swiftly and can return to footballing action.

Anwar said his political secretary Ahmad Farhan Fauzi represented him in visiting Faisal, who is reported to be in critical condition after being splashed with acid.

“Praying that Faisal is blessed with a speedy recovery and can continue playing football again for the country,” he posted on Facebook.

Faisal, better known as ‘Mickey’, was splashed with acid during an incident at a shopping mall in Damansara on Sunday (May 5).

Based on pictures which went viral on social media, the Selangor FC player could be seen suffering from injuries to his body and arm and was later taken to hospital.