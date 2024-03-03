Dr Zaini: Six cases of poisonous jellyfish sting reported in Kelantan waters

KOTA BHARU: Six cases of poisonous stings of the physaia physalis jelly fish have been received among children aged between one to 11 years old in Kelantan on Friday.

Kelantan Health Department (JKNK) director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said the sting of jelly fish also known as Portugese Man of War was detected in Bachok namely two cases in Pantai Melawi while four other cases were in Pantai Baru here.

He said all the victims received initial treatment at Bachok Health Clinic and were referred for further treatment to the Emergency and Trauma Department of Tengku Anis Hospital, Pasir Puteh and Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital Kubang Kerian.

According to him, victims who are stung will experience symptoms of pain, swelling and itching at the site of the sting.

“All the victims, however, have been allowed to go home after a medical examination found that their condition is stable,“ he said in a statement today.

Dr Zaini said all the victims had received initial treatment at Bachok Health Clinic and had been referred for further treatment to the Emergency and Trauma Department of Tengku Anis Hospital in Pasir Puteh and Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital in Kubang Kerian.

He said there is no anti-venom for the venom caused by the sting of this species of jellyfish and the treatment provided is to relieve symptoms including painkillers.

Therefore, JKNK advises the public to be aware of the appearance of jellyfish in the state's waters.

“Beach visitors in this state are advised not to swim in areas where the presence of jellyfish has been confirmed and not to touch and stay away from the creature until the situation is safe and an official notification is issued by the concerned party.

“If stung by the jellyfish, the public should immediately seek treatment at the nearest health facility as soon as possible,“ he said.

It is understood that this species of jellyfish has been detected in the waters of Pahang and Terengganu and a poisonous sting that can lead to death. -Bernama