KUALA LUMPUR: Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi has directed the concessionaire to prepare a detailed report immediately following the road accident that resulted in the death of two brothers in Kluang, Johor recently.

According to him, in a meeting lasting more than two hours with representatives of the concessionaire in Melaka today, he ordered the company to provide an explanation to him and the ministry’s top management.

“I have cancelled the post-Cabinet meeting at the ministry to meet in person with representatives of the concessionaire company responsible for maintaining the road, namely Selia Senggara Selatan Sdn Bhd in Melaka.

“I have also strongly reprimanded that the concessionaire company must step up its efforts to ensure that the roads under their responsibility are always in good condition for the safety of users,” he said via Facebook today.

He also reminded the road maintenance concessionaire company not to act only after a tragedy occurs because compliance with road maintenance standards is not just a contractual obligation, but also a trust to ensure the safety of the people.

“I do not want any more lives to be lost due to the weakness of the road infrastructure,” he said.

On March 21, the media reported that two siblings, Norhazim Kamaruzaman, 17, and Nur Alif Ikhwan, 16, died from severe head and body injuries after their motorcycle hit a pothole while on their way to school.