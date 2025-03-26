SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has ordered relevant agencies to conduct regular monitoring to ensure previously eliminated deviant teachings do not resurface.

His Royal Highness also urged deviant teachings to be curbed at an early stage to prevent them from spreading and corrupting Muslims.

“I wish to remind Muslims, especially in Selangor, to continuously strengthen their faith and beliefs to avoid being misled by any teachings or ideologies that deviate from the Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah creed,“ the Selangor Ruler said, stressing that any deviation must be prevented from being practised in Selangor, as it could cause confusion and division among Muslims.

Sultan Sharafuddin said this during the iftar event with the people, the Hari Raya contribution presentation ceremony, and the opening of Masjid Raja Bendahara Tengku Badar Shah in Denai Alam today.

The Ruler said it is the responsibility of every Muslim to refer to the Mufti and fatwas when they encounter any misleading teachings or new contradictory doctrines and promptly report them to the Selangor Islamic Religious Council for enforcement.

His Royal Highness also advised Muslims to always uphold honesty and integrity, especially in managing assets related to asnaf groups or zakat funds, as well as in handling haj and umrah packages.

Sultan Sharafuddin expressed utmost regret over fraud incidents committed by unlicensed haj and umrah travel agencies.

“This deplorable act can also tarnish the sanctity of Islam in the eyes of non-Muslims...I urge and appeal to you (Muslims) to always remember the severe punishment of Allah that awaits.

“We may escape punishment in this world but we can never evade the severe judgment of Allah on the Day of Reckoning,“ the Sultan said.

Earlier, Sultan Sharafuddin, accompanied by Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin and Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah, was greeted upon arrival at the mosque by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, state executive council members, and mosque leaders.

The Selangor Ruler also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to officiate seven new mosques across the state during Ramadan, in addition to distributing RM35.2 million in aid from the Selangor Zakat Board to 75,207 recipients from various districts in the state, while expressing hope that the assistance would help ease their burden, especially with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.