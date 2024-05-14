Draft MoU on MP fund allocation to ensure national stability - Fadillah

PUTRAJAYA: The draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding the allocation of funds to Members of Parliament aims to ensure national stability and prevent division, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said the details of the draft are currently being finalised and once completed, it will be submitted to the Supreme Leadership Council of all political parties, including the Opposition, for approval.

“We are still detailing the draft, but I have already provided an overview of its contents. The primary focus is to ensure that all Members of Parliament work on developing and restoring the national economy.

“Secondly, it aims to ensure stability to attract as many tourists as possible and avoid issues that can cause division, particularly those related to the 3Rs (race, religion, royalty),“ he told the media after chairing the National Science Council meeting today.

On April 18, Fadillah reported that the Unity Government Secretariat Supreme Leadership Council has agreed in principle to consider extending allocations to elected representatives from the Opposition.

Consequently, a draft MoU will be prepared and presented to the Opposition as the next step in the negotiation process.

On April 25, Fadillah noted that the draft MoU was still being prepared and would soon be handed over to the Opposition for review and negotiation. The primary focus of the draft is to foster a shared understanding among all parties to drive national development, with particular emphasis on economic growth and the welfare of the people.