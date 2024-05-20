Drawing lots for projects ensures job opportunities for G1-G4 contractors

LANGKAWI: The move to introduce the drawing of lots in awarding jobs to G1 to G4 contractors shows the MADANI Government’s concern and commitment towards the fate and future of the contractors involved.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said this transparent method would ensure contractors in these classes have the opportunity to be involved in Federal road infrastructure repair works.

“Procurement of small projects through open draws by the Public Works Department (JKR) of Kedah, Perlis and Penang through the Federal Road concession is aimed at letting the G1 to G4 contractors gain experience before they are qualified to get projects via open tender.

“The conditions stipulated for contractors involved in the draw are that they must be registered with the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) and have the Contractor Registration Certificate (PKK), in addition to having the Government Work Procurement Certificate (SPKK),” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, Nanta witnessed the drawing of lots process for the Nationwide Federal Road Implementation and Maintenance Work Offer, which is part of the Budget 2024 initiative for Bumiputera Small Contractors G1 to G4.

The drawing of lots programme for Kedah, Perlis and Penang involved an allocation of RM26.98 million for 45 jobs.

He said the Ministry of Finance had approved the RM300 million worth of Development Expenditure under Budget 2024 for maintenance works to be handled by G1 to G4 contractors on Federal roads nationwide.

Of the total, RM200 million has been allocated for 336 jobs that will be offered to contractors in Peninsular Malaysia, while the remaining RM100 million, which involves 122 jobs, will be channelled to Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

Nanta said the implementation of projects through the drawing of lots would, in some way, ensure that G1 to G4 contractor companies can supply materials and provide more competitive services.

“In line with this, jobs that will be offered must be fully completed this year according to the stipulated Planning Schedule,” he said.