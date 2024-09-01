Dubai Move: Armizan denies signing statutory declaration

KLANG: Papar MP Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali (pix) of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) denied signing any statutory declaration (SD) to topple the government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Armizan, who is also Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister, said he has never been approached by any party linked to the SDs and hoped that such matters would not be brought up again.

“I have never signed an SD, that’s enough of this kind of discussion,” he said at a media conference here today.

Blogger Raja Petra Kamaruddin had uploaded a video on YouTube previous claiming that the Dubai Move had obtained 120 SDs, including from Armizan in an effort to change the current government.

Armizan said that time would be better spent on carrying on the agenda planned and targeted by the government.

“As a Sabah leader, I feel that the Unity Government leadership has given high commitment and joint plans by the Federal Government and state government have been outlined to tackle legacy issues.

“I’m confident we won’t take a step backwards and we won’t make those plans a failure ourselves,” he added.

Razarudin said police have received a total of 43 police reports nationwide from representatives of political parties with regards to the Dubai Move.

He said an investigation paper has been opened based on those reports under Section 124(c) of the Penal Code for an attempt that would harm parliamentary democracy.

“The attempt can also be described as an activity that can affect the peace and harmony and create uncertainty among the people.

“I can assure that the situation in the country is stable and police are ready and have taken all the necessary steps if the ‘Dubai Move’ disrupts peace and harmony in the country,” he said.

Razarudin added that police have also come across video blogger Raja Petra Kamaruddin speaking about the ‘Dubai Move’ for more than 10 days citing the fall of the government in relation to 120 statutory declarations.

“We are investigating the video that has gone viral which shows three or four individuals talking about changing the government.

“One of them is Raja Petra Kamarudin who spoke about 120 statutory declarations (SDs) that can change the government,” he said.

On December 30, Community Communications Department deputy director-general (Community Communications) Datuk Ismail Yusop was reported to have claimed that there was a move to topple the government involving certain leaders from both sides of the political divide that took place in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. -Bernama