META investigating removal of PM Anwar’s posts on Haniyeh’s assassination - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Meta Platforms Inc (Meta) is investigating the removal of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s posts regarding the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh from Facebook.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said he was informed of the matter by a Meta representative via a text message at 3.30 pm.

“They (Meta) said they were also confused about why it (posts removal) happened. That’s the only information given so far. No further explanation.

“So, we will give them time to investigate. No deadline. Our communication with Meta is also ongoing and I will issue a press statement on the development, if any,” he told reporters after officiating the closing of Youth Content Maker Lab 2.0 at the Tun Abdul Razak Institute of Broadcasting and Information (IPPTAR) here today.

Commenting further, Fahmi said he was made to understand that the removal of social media posts related to Hamas and Haniyeh’s death also happened to former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“So, we see a trend here and we are trying to find out who else is affected and why. We want to know what action Meta will take to prevent this from happening again in the future,” he said.

It was reported that Haniyeh was assassinated along with one of his bodyguards in their accommodation in Tehran in the early hours of Wednesday. He was there to attend the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the government is not planning to extend the new social media licensing rules and regulations, which will take effect from Jan 1 next year, to influencers and content creators.

“Except for film production houses which must have a license from Finas (National Film Development Corporation), we (the government) have yet to see any need for influencers or content creators to have such licence.

“Nevertheless, they should know the law. If they want to create promotional content for medicine or health products, for example, they must first understand the product and know the laws related to the health sector to avoid making mistakes,” he added.