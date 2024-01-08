MCMC to hold public consultation on new regulatory framework for social media service providers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will hold a public consultation on the development of comprehensive guidelines regarding the conduct requirements and responsibilities for internet messaging and social media providers following the gazettement of a new regulatory framework today.

Stakeholders, including civil society organisations, non-governmental organisations, service providers and the general public were invited to provide feedback on guidelines once the process commenced, the MCMC said.

“Proposed requirements include having robust measures on user data protection, age assurance to restrict users under 13 years old from accessing the platforms of the said service providers, addressing online harm and enhancing content moderation.

Additionally, measures to simplify user complaint procedures and reduce response time as well as to manage deepfakes and harmful content generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI) must also be emphasised by the said service providers,” the commission said in a statement today.

The commission also stressed that end users of service providers will not be affected by the new regulatory framework and only service providers, such as Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Telegram, TikTok, WeChat, WhatsApp, X and YouTube, are required to obtain a s Service Provider Class Licence from the MCMC if they meet the licensing criteria of having at least 8,000,000 Malaysian registered users.

“Users on the other hand will benefit from enhanced security features and a better user experience as a result of service providers’ proactive compliance with Malaysian laws. Users can expect a safer online environment and clearer channels of complaint regarding online harm,” the MCMC added.

The new regulatory framework, aimed at combating increasing cases of cybercrime, including online fraud and gambling, cyberbullying, and sexual crimes against children, will take effect on Jan 1, 2025.