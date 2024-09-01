Dubai Move: Police to call up Papagomo, Ghe’Gu Bard and Salim Iskandar - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Three social medai influencers (bloggers) will be called up by the police to record their statements in connection with the ‘Dubai Move’ that was touted as an alleged attempt to topple the Federal Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain (pix) said the three individuals are Badrul Hisham Shaharin (Che'Gu Bard), Wan Muhammad Azri (papagomo) and Salim Iskandar.

Speaking at a special media conference in Bukit Aman, here today, he said all three would be summoned soon to facilitate investigations.

He said they (three) had used the social media platform to discuss the issue.

“Apart from the three, a number of political leaders will also be summoned to give their statements,” he said. -Bernama