Duped over wedding package: Cops to get more info from SSM

SEREMBAN: Police will obtain more information from the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) here today regarding the wedding planner accused of deceiving a family regarding a wedding reception package in Jempol, which has gone viral.

Jempol District Police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said they have traced the bank account number and obtained information about the account owner through the Commercial Crime Intelligence System (CCIS) portal and telcos they used.

“We will refer to the SSM for the details of the business owner and account number. The victim, who is also the bride, said she never met the wedding planner from Shah Alam, Selangor face to face and all transactions were conducted online.

“Based on preliminary investigations, the 26-year-old woman dealt with the company on April 3 on Facebook before making three payments online totalling RM13,200 for the wedding, which was held two days ago,” he said in a statement today.

He said that, however, the woman did not receive the promised package and lodged a police report before the wedding ceremony.

Hoo said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

Yesterday, the media reported that a family claimed to have lost over RM13,000 after being deceived by a wedding planner for a wedding package, resulting in them having to cook meals on their own for the wedding feast. -Bernama