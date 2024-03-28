Eight illegal immigrants in Kelantan jailed six months each

KOTA BHARU: Eight illegal immigrants were jailed six months each after they pleaded guilty to various immigration offences at the Special Illegal Immigrants Sessions Court in Tanah Merah yesterday.

Kelantan Immigration director Mohd Faizal Shamsudin said the illegal immigrants, aged between 19 and 55, were charged before Magistrate Nik Habri Muhamad, who presided over the case.

Three of them were convicted under Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the rest under Section 15 (1) (c) of the same act.

“For the offence under Section 6 (1) (c), a Cambodian woman and a Thai woman were jailed six months each from the date of their arrest.

“A Thai man convicted of the same offence was jailed six months and fined RM6,000,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Faizal said for the offence under Seksyen 15 (1) (c), three men from Syria, Hong Kong and Thailand and a Thai woman were jailed six months and fined RM10,000 each while a Bangladeshi man was jailed six months.-Bernama