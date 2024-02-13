El Nino: Local crops, food supplies under control, unaffected - Mohamad Sabu

SHAH ALAM: The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, has assured that the local crops and food supplies are under control and unaffected by the hot weather conditions and the El Nino phenomenon.

Mohamad said the ministry will continue to monitor the situation as the phenomenon is expected to become more critical next year.

He also advised farmers, fishermen, and livestock breeders to take care of their health and take precautions while out in the field.

“This dry weather will go on for a long period, and the group (farmers, fishermen, breeders) must comply with the instructions from the authorities, including the Ministry of Health (MOH),” he told reporters after visiting the Keropok House & Industry Sdn Bhd in Section 27, here, today.

In the meantime, he said the ministry is expected to meet with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability next week to prepare for the country to face the dry season.

The Meteorological Department director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah said that the El Nino phenomenon, which is currently affecting the world with strong intensity, is expected to continue until the middle of this year.–Bernamapix