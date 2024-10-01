PETALING JAYA: A Perodua Myvi car crashed into a petrol station at Canning Garden in Ipoh yesterday (Jan 9).

District police chief ACP Yahya Hassan confirmed that the incident took place at 10.30am where the 77-year-old man from Switzerland suddenly had a cramp on his right leg while coming out of one of the petrol pumps.

“The driver could not control his vehicle and as a result, skidded forward and hit a motorcycle parked in front then crashed into the glass wall of the premises,” he said in a statement, according to a report by Harian Metro.

However, the motorcycle owner did not suffer any injuries.

Not only that, a woman in the petrol station convenience store sustained injuries on her right leg. The case was classified under Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959.

A viral video of the incident has surfaced on social media since yesterday.