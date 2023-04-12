Eligible Malaysians can redeem eMADANI credit from today

KUALA LUMPUR: Eligible Malaysians can redeem the RM100 eMADANI credit from 8 am today until 11.59 pm on Feb 20 next year.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF), in a post on Facebook, said the public can check their eligibility on the official portal at https://manfaat.mof.gov.my/individu/eMADANI.

It said the public can use the RM100 eMADANI credit for physical transactions at 1.8 million retailers or businesses via their chosen e-wallet or the DuitNow QR code.

According to the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section on the website, the e-credit, which is expected to benefit over 10 million Malaysians, can be used for in-store purchases through certain e-wallet providers, including MAE, Setel, ShopeePay and Touch ‘n Go eWallet.

To be eligible for the eMADANI programme, applicants must be Malaysian citizens aged 21 years or older this year.

In addition, the applicant must be a recipient of the Rahmah Cash Aid (STR) based on records as of Nov 7, or earn an annual income of RM100,000 and below based on Inland Revenue Board (IRB) records as of July 15.

The applicant will also need to complete an electronic identity verification (eKYC) with their selected e-wallet provider before they can apply for an eMADANI credit.

Once claimed, recipients must utilise the credit before 11.59 pm on Feb 29, 2024, after which any unused eMADANI credit will automatically expire.

As part of the programme to promote cashless transactions and ease people’s financial burden, recipients can also enjoy additional incentives such as vouchers, cashback, discounts, reward points, and ‘coins’ from e-wallet providers.

Meanwhile, checks on the e-wallet providers’ websites and applications found that the incentives offered include 1,000 GoRewards points as well as vouchers worth over RM500 for grocery items, food and beverages, bill payments and transport via Touch ‘n Go eWallet.

Setel also offers cashback of up to RM80, e-vouchers from various brands and Mesra points for selected transactions. ShopeePay offers vouchers worth up to RM600 on purchases, including benefits for ShopeeFood, SPayLater and car insurance.–Bernama