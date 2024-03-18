Ewon: PTAs urged to ensure school cooperatives remain active

KOTA KINABALU: Parents and Teachers Associations (PTAs) are urged to play a role in ensuring active school cooperatives remain active in efforts to generate income for their members, said Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick (pix) said.

He said school cooperatives can also provide exposure to entrepreneurial culture and strategies among students, such as capital acquisition, strategic business opportunities and profit generation, thereby shaping the integrity and personal development of the students themselves.

There are currently 230 school cooperatives in Sabah contributing a total turnover of RM20.15 million, he said.

“School cooperatives also need to undergo transformation, including creating various other business activities that can stimulate the economic growth of their members. I hope school cooperatives will continue to contribute to the country’s economic income.

“The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives will continue to ensure that continuous efforts are strategically implemented to ensure the cooperative sector remains competitive and sustainable,” he said in a statement here today.

The statement was issued after the handover of contributions to schools in the Kedamaian state constituency and a cooperative van worth RM140,000 in conjunction with the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tambulion in Kota Belud today.

During the event, Ewon, who is also Kadamaian assemblyman, also announced a contribution of RM50,000 to upgrade SMK Tambulion’s school hall facilities. -Bernama