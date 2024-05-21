Ex-courier worker charged with sexually assaulting two girls

KOTA BHARU: A former courier worker was charged with physically sexually assaulting two 12-year-old girls last March, in the Sessions Court today.

Addin Mahsuri Abdul Ariff Nordin, 24, pleaded not guilty to the charges before Judge Nik Habri Muhamad.

He is accused of allegedly committing the offences on both victims at a house in Kampung Tok Akil, Ketereh, at 10.30 pm on March 2.

The charges were brought under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and caning upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Edabayu Subhan proposed bail at RM30,000 with one surety, while Addin Mahsuri’s lawyer Wan Mohd Ikram Wan Ibrahim requested a lower bail, arguing it was his client’s first offence.

Judge Nik Habri set bail at RM20,000 with one surety, required the accused to report to the Ketereh police station, and imposed additional conditions of not disturbing the victims and tampering with the witnesses.

The court scheduled the case mention for June 27.