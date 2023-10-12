Excavator driver killed after being hit by log

GUA MUSANG: An Indonesian man was found dead after being hit by timber in the logging area in Kuala Betis, here yesterday.

Gua Musang District Police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said Dian Hermawan, 32, an excavator driver, was found unconscious at about 10.15 am.

“Preliminary investigations found that a log had fallen on top of the excavator while Dian was resting in it, causing the victim to be pinned,“ he said in a statement today.

Sik said the body was then taken to the Gua Musang Hospital Forensic Unit for a post-mortem.

“The case has been classified as sudden death because the victim’s death does not involve any element of crime,“ he said. -Bernama