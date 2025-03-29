SIBU: An express bus driver has been detained after he tested positive for drugs during a special Hari Raya Aidifitri operation conducted by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) Sibu branch yesterday afternoon.

The Sibu National Anti-Drug Agency (NADA) chief Azimah Marsid said that the driver, 68, who tested positive for methylenedioxymethamphetamine, methamphetamine and ketamine, was among 10 bus drivers tested during the operation at the Jalan Pahlawan Bus Terminal here.

“The driver has been detained under Section 3(1) of the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983. The Sibu NADA will also send a complete report to the Sarawak General Hospital’s pathology department for further action,” she told Bernama today.

She added that the agency would request a court order to determine if the driver is required to undergo a programme at the narcotics addiction rehabilitation centre or community supervision.