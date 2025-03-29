Businessman with ‘Tan Sri’ title arrested for RM10m scam

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a businessman with the title ‘Tan Sri’ for allegedly scamming the public out of RM10 million under the pretence of handing the money over to the police to resolve money laundering cases.

According to a police source, the 59-year-old man was apprehended by Bukit Aman’s Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) Criminal Investigation Team upon his arrival at his residence in Jalan U-Thant this evening, after returning from Osaka, Japan.

“So far, the suspect has collected about RM10 million from victims. Initially, he had allegedly demanded RM25 million, claiming he had close ties with the police and could help resolve their cases.

“He further asserted that the money collected would be handed over to the police to prevent the victims from facing any legal action or investigations under AMLA,” the source told Bernama.

Authorities had been monitoring the suspect’s activities, and the AMLA team launched an intelligence operation that led to his arrest this evening.

“The suspect, who has 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry and serves as the chairman of a company, will be brought to court tomorrow for a remand order,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed to Bernama that a press conference regarding the case will be held soon.