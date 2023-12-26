Exciting programmes await visitors to ‘Kraf Borneo Kita’ Festival

KUCHING: The “Kraf Borneo Kita” (Our Borneo Craft) Festival to be held at Lapang Lasar Kenyalang, Bintulu from Dec 29-Jan 7 is set to feature various interesting programmes.

According to a promotional poster about the festival by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), among the interesting events are the Ratu Dabong @ Kebaya and Graffiti drawing competitions on Dec 31.

Both competitions offer the main prize worth RM1,000.

The festival involves 75 local handicraft entrepreneurs from Sarawak, Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia, comprising textiles, forest products, land products, metal products and various crafts.

In addition, 100 stalls will be selling food and drinks while various interesting stage shows will also be held, including dance and singing performances as well as those by buskers and local bands.–Bernama