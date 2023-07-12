Exco: Covid-19 cases in Johor under control, no significant increase

PASIR GUDANG: Cases of Covid-19 infection in Johor are under control, and there has not been any significant increase, said the state Health and Unity Committee chairman, Ling Tian Soon.

As of last week, only 41 new cases were reported, with hospital bed usage involving Covid-19 cases being below five per cent.

Commenting on the upward trend of Covid-19 cases in the country and neighbouring Singapore in recent times, he said that the Ministry of Health (MOE) and the Johor Health Department (JKNJ) encouraged the public to take precautions and wear face masks, especially in crowded areas.

“Especially those who are at high risk and have chronic diseases, they need to stay vigilant, especially if they are in crowded areas.

“Although there is no significant increase in cases, it is best to adhere to the existing standard operating procedures (SOPs), by wearing a face mask as a precaution,” he said, at a press conference at a private hospital here today.

On Sunday, Health director-general, Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan, said that 3,626 cases of Covid-19 were reported in the 47th Epidemiological Week, from Nov 19 to 25, an increase of 57.3 per cent compared with the 2,305 cases recorded in the previous week.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s Ministry of Health reported that the number of COVID-19 infections in the republic doubled, to 22,094 cases, between Nov 19 and 25, compared with 10,726 cases the previous week.

In another development, Ling said that JKNJ took preparatory measures to deal with floods, including moving the operation of the risky Health Clinic to a hall to ensure uninterrupted services.

“We already have an action plan to deal with floods in place. As a precaution, the equipment at the health clinic will be placed in a high area to avoid damage,” he said.

He said that JKNJ is also ready to monitor and check the health of flood evacuees at the temporary evacuation centres. -Bernama