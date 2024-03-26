Expect to pay more for produce, consumers told

PETALING JAYA: Consumers have been told to brace themselves for a pending increase in prices of fruits and vegetables as production in Cameron Highlands is expected to fall by between 30% and 40%.

Cameron Highlands Malay Farmers Association chairman Datuk Syed Abd Rahman Syed Abd Rashid told theSun that cabbage, kailan, mustard greens, tomatoes, chilies and eggplants will be affected.

“We warned of the potential 40% drop in vegetable supply due to escalating costs and the labour crisis as a result of Muslim foreign workers from Bangladesh, Indonesia and Nepal returning to their home countries during Ramadan, but it was taken lightly.

“The workers play a crucial role in the sector as locals tend to shy away from physically demanding but low-paying farm jobs. So we have little choice but to depend on foreign workers for the agriculture sector.”

Syed Abd Rahman said after years of staying and working in Malaysia, a significant percentage of the workers opted not to return due to the high cost of living.

He said their absence worsened the labour shortage in the agriculture sector.

Responding to criticism about the migrant population in the country, Syed Abd Rahman said while they represent a substantial presence, just like locals, not all of them are eager to work in agriculture.

“Migrant workers also have their preferences and capabilities. While some are adept at farming, others struggle to adapt to the demands of the sector.

“So it is essential to recognise the differences among migrant workers and their suitability for employment in agriculture.”

Syed Abd Rahman also said the government’s May 31 deadline for the entry of foreign workers presents a challenge for farm owners who rely on new workers to replenish their labour force.

“There is no quick fix for the labour shortage because new workers are expected to arrive only after Hari Raya. So to make it easier for farmers, the government can grant legal status to undocumented migrant workers who are already in the country.”

The Penang Vegetable Farmers Association criticised Mydin Mohamed Holdings Bhd managing director Ameer Ali Mydin over his remarks that the agriculture sector is using the shortage of foreign workers as an excuse to raise prices.

Its deputy chairman Ibrahim Roslam said: “Ameer’s statement does not make sense. The shortage of workers negatively impacts farmers and consumers, who must ultimately bear the consequences.

“Decreased supply inevitably leads to increased prices,” he said.

On March 20, Ameer urged vegetable farmers to “stop making excuses” to justify a price hike.

Ameer said there ought to be sufficient supply of labour, and that the government had previously approved the recruitment of a significant number of foreign workers for the plantation industry.

Ibrahim said apart from the labour shortage, weather conditions and seed supply substantially impacted production.

“When vegetable prices go up, people usually blame the farmers.

“However, farmers can’t always prevent crop failure due to bad weather or poor seeds.

“There isn’t much farmers can do about such matters.

“Without adequate manpower to harvest, process, and distribute the vegetables, we may struggle to meet market demands during the festive season.

“This will lead to potential shortages, price hikes, and consumer dissatisfaction,” he said.