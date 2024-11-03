Express bus driver dies, seven hurt in crash

ALOR GAJAH: An express bus driver was killed while his seven passengers were injured when the vehicle he was driving rammed into the rear of a trailer at KM220.4 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) northbound here early this morning.

Alor Gajah district police chief Supt Arshad Abu said in 2.30 am incident, the driver of the express bus, Zulkarnain Jalil, 41, who was pinned to his seat, died at the scene due to serious injuries to his head and body while the driver of the trailer escaped unhurt.

He said of the seven injured passengers, aged 20 to 50, two were sent to Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital, Seremban while five were taken to Rembau Hospital, Negeri Sembilan for further treatment.

ALSO READ: Father, daughter die in accident that involved three vehicles in Ipoh

“Preliminary investigation found that the trailer involved was travelling from Kota Tinggi, Johor to Senawang, Seremban while the express bus was travelling from Johor’s Larkin Bus Station to Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS), Kuala Lumpur, ferrying 30 passengers.

“The accident is believed to have occurred when the express bus hit the rear of the moving trailer which was being driven in the right lane,” he said in a statement today.

Arshad said that the remains of the driver were taken to Alor Gajah Hospital for a post-mortem.

Other passengers who were not injured resumed their journey to TBS on a replacement bus provided by the express bus company and the accident was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama