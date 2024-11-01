Fadhlina: No SPM 2023 candidates affected by floods

NIBONG TEBAL: No candidates for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2023 examination have been affected, even though there are several states affected by the current floods, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Fadhlina said that candidates who were involved in the floods are continuing their exams with the help of several government agencies in the areas involved in the disaster.

She said that thus far, the schools which are used as SPM examination centres have not been closed and continue as usual, and the examinations are also going smoothly.

“Even though there is a flood, our SPM candidates are not affected; they can continue their exams with the help of all the agencies in the location, so for those who are cut off and who cannot get to the exam centre, the government agencies involved helped these candidates to reach the exam centres.

“Some of them (SPM candidates) in flooded areas have been housed in dormitories to make it easier for them; there are also those whose movement (commuting from home to school) needs to be managed by the agencies involved,” she told reporters here today.

Fadhlina, who is also Nibong Tebal Member of parliament, said this after a working visit to the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seri Nibong. Earlier, she also visited SMK Raja Tun Uda in Bayan Lepas, and SMK Permatang Pasir in Permatang Pauh to check the situation, following the four-day scheduled water supply disruption in the state, from Jan 10 to 14.

She said this when asked to comment on the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) preparations following the worsening floods in Johor and Pahang during the current SPM exams.

The SPM 2023 exam starts on Jan 8 until March 7, involving a total of 395,870 registered candidates, and it involves three types of tests which are speaking, listening and written exams.

The Bahasa Melayu Oral Test is from Jan 8 to 11, while the English Oral Test is from Jan 17 to 23; the Bahasa Melayu and English Listening Tests on Jan 29 and the written exam from Jan 30 to March 7, while the Science Practical Test was carried out from Dec 5 to 7.

SPM 2023 involves 3,340 examination centres nationwide, and 129,636 invigilators have been appointed to ensure smooth management of the examinations. -Bernama