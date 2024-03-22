Fahmi: Almost 5,000 creative industry practitioners to benefit from Socso-Finas collaboration

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Film Development Corporation of Malaysia (Finas) and the Social Security Organisation (Socso) are set to collaborate on providing welfare to creative industry practitioners.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to be signed in April is expected to benefit nearly 5,000 individuals.

“I am pleased to announce that in April, Socso and Finas will sign an MoU to ensure that social security aspects can be implemented in several matters involving Finas to ensure the social security of artistes and those involved in filming activities,“ he said, adding that this was a positive step forward.

Fahmi said the ministry was also aware of the social security aspect at work in the creative industry which was often not discussed.

“We have noted that the nature of the work is part-time for those involved in creative fields such as filming, acting, or those working behind the scenes. So several things are being studied.

“I hope after this there will be some good announcements that we can provide especially for creative industry practitioners. We are also studying (measures) for part-time journalists, known as ‘stringers’. That’s for another day,“ he said when met at the Ramadan Iftar Ceremony held in conjunction with the 2024 Artistes’ Day, organised by Finas here, today.

Commenting on the proposal by some producers for artistes with behavioral and moral issues to be disciplined by being banned from appearing on television, Fahmi said they (producers) could do so, but in the government's view, such action was not so suitable in the current situation.

“I hope that we don’t need to resort to such bans as we have seen in the past. That, for me, was suitable for the (19)80s, 90s. I believe we need to find a more pure path suitable for the current era,“ he said.

Earlier at the event, Fahmi also handed over contributions to 50 local creative industry practitioners covering film, television, music, writing, and painting. -Bernama