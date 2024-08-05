Pahang monitoring ‘Ahmadi Religion Peace and Light’ deviant teachings

KUANTAN: The Pahang government, through the Pahang Islamic Religious Department (JAIP), is collaborating with Islamic religious departments nationwide and the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) to monitor ‘The Ahmadi Religion Peace and Light’ teachings, which went viral on social media recently.

State Executive Councillor for Islamic Affairs, Rural Development, and Orang Asli Affairs, Datuk Seri Syed Ibrahim Syed Ahmad said the findings from this monitoring effort will be presented to the Syariah Committee for further action.

He said that this belief system is believed to be led by an individual who claims to be Imam al-Mahdi and uses the title Abdullah Hashem Aba al-Sadiq, while their spiritual leader in Malaysia and Indonesia is named Kashfullah Amaluddin.

“These teachings encourage people to become followers of Imam al-Mahdi and asserts that the leader Imam Mahdi has appeared in our current time. They believe in reincarnation and that divine messengers are made up of various notable figures from different religions, including Prophet Ibrahim, Krishna, Zoroaster, Buddha, Zeus, Moses, Aristotle, Socrates, Pythagoras, Plato, Jesus, and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),“ he said in a post on his Facebook.

Syed Ibrahim added that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has blocked the website and taken down five social media posts related to these heretical teachings.

Furthermore, he said they have established a strategic partnership with Jakim, state religious departments, and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to curb the spread of its teachings.