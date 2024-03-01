Fahmi: J-KOM’s functions, duties, objectives to be streamlined

PUTRAJAYA: The functions, duties and objectives of the Community Communications Department (J-Kom), currently under the supervision of the Communications Ministry, will be streamlined, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

Fahmi, also the spokesperson for the government, said although this process could take time, it needs to be done to align with the objectives set by the Unity Government.

“There need to be adjustments to some functions and tasks that align with the MADANI Government’s aspirations to be carried out by agencies, including J-KOM,” he said when responding to the call by UMNO Supreme Council member Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi for a comprehensive overhaul of J-KOM and for it to be led by competent individuals.

Mohd Puad’s proposal follows claims by J-KOM deputy director-general Datuk Ismail Yusop about the purported ‘Dubai Move’, aimed at overthrowing the Unity Government.

Established on Feb 1, 2021, J-KOM was previously under the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) and created two-way communication between the government and the people.

On Ismail’s claims, Fahmi, who has met with him (Ismail) on the matter, said: “I understand it’s not an official statement, but it’s a message spread in a WhatsApp group. So, several things need to be reorganised to ensure that such issues do not recur in the future.” -Bernama