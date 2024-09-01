Fahmi: No additional charges for 5G access

PUTRAJAYA: Telecommunication companies will not impose additional charges for subscribers to access the 5G network, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

He said the chief executive officers of all telecommunication companies notified him of their decision not to impose charges for 5G access.

“As such, subscribers have various options in choosing additional plans and services offered based on the suitability of individual use. Subscribers, however, need to ensure that the device they use supports the 5G network,” he told a media conference after conducting the Cellular Service Quality Test (Voice Calls) here today.

On Nov 7 last year, Fahmi was reported to have said that the 5G network coverage in Malaysia was at 73 per cent.

Previously, he was reported to have said that the government would consider taking action against telecommunication companies charging an additional fee to existing customers to access the 5G services.

Meanwhile, Fahmi urged all mobile network operators to pay serious attention to all telecommunication-related problems voiced by the people.

“The people deserve to get quality service that is equivalent to the value of their service subscription,” he said.

Asked about the current status of the 5G network coverage in Malaysia, he said he would announce this at a media conference after the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tomorrow.

He would also announce whether Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) would be placed under the Communications Ministry or Digital Ministry.

“I will announce these two (matters) tomorrow. I need to present them to the Cabinet first,” he said.

Anwar, during the first reshuffle of the Unity Government Cabinet on Dec 12, announced the restructuring of the Ministry of Communications and Digital, which was split into the Ministry of Communications and Ministry of Digital. -Bernama