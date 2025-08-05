RUSSIA’s defence ministry said on Thursday Ukrainian forces had made two attempts to break through the border into Russia’s Kursk region since the start of a three-day ceasefire unilaterally declared by Moscow.

Both Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of violating the ceasefire, which was announced last week by President Vladimir Putin and came into effect on Thursday.

Ukraine has not committed to abide by the ceasefire, calling it a ruse by Putin to create the impression he wants to end the war, which began when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Putin says he is committed to achieving peace and Russia’s defence ministry said it was observing the ceasefire.

Strikes on Ukrainian airfields and Moscow’s capture of the village of Troitske in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region occurred before the ceasefire began, Russia said.

But a Ukrainian military spokesman said Russia had continued assaults in several areas on the eastern front and prosecutors said two people had been wounded, while a 55-year-old woman was killed during bombing of Ukraine’s northern Sumy region.

Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed governor of Ukraine’s Kherson region, said a woman had been killed by a blow from Ukrainian shell fragments just outside her house near the Dnieper river.

Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield reports.

The ceasefire falls on the 80th anniversary of the World War Two defeat of Nazi Germany, and Putin will host Chinese President Xi Jinping and a number of other leaders at a military parade on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9.