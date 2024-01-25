Failed to collect debt, ‘Ah Long’ threatened neighbours

KUALA LUMPUR: Three vehicles, and the fence of two houses in Taman Selaseh, Gombak, here, were damaged after being splashed with red paint, believed to have been carried out by an unlicensed money lender or ‘Ah Long’, this morning.

A victim, who wanted to be known as Muhammad, 32, said that he noticed the fence of the house, his wife’s car and his neighbour’s car were splashed with paint at about 8 am.

He said that the perpetrator left a note at his neighbour’s house, urging the surrounding neighbours to force the debtor to pay his debt, and threatened to burn the house if he failed to do so.

According to him, the paint splashing incident started several years ago after the previous neighbour, who was believed to have made the loan, moved to another place.

“Previously, my house was affected by paint splashing incident, but not as bad as this time,” he said when met by Bernama here.

Meanwhile, Gombak district police chief, ACP Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir, confirmed receiving a report regarding the incident, and the case is being investigated by the Commercial Crime Investigation Department. - Bernama