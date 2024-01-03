FAMA, MAIPS record over sales of RM30,000 at AGRO Madani sale

KANGAR: The Agro MADANI sale, held in collaboration with the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs), recorded sales worth RM30,623 in the first week of the sale event held at the MAIPs Square here last Thursday.

Perlis Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) director, Mohd Anzara Azizan, said that this collaboration marked the first time such an agricultural sales event was organised at MAIPs Square, involving the participation of 36 traders.

“Alhamdulillah, this is the second time we’ve organised the Agro MADANI Sales at the MAIPs Square today, which received an overwhelming response when it was first held last Thursday, operating from 3 pm to 8 pm.

“For the second time today, we are operating from 4 pm to 8 pm to provide an opportunity for workers who return home to purchase necessities,“ he told Bernama today.

Mohd Anzara added that the agro sales provided essential items such as 10 kilogrammes of rice priced at RM26, local meat (RM32 per kg), and the MADANI Combo sale for RM10 per set, which includes a chicken and vegetables.

Meanwhile, clerk Noreen Nazila Che Salim, 42, said that the agro sales held at the square made it very convenient for her to buy affordable necessities as it was not far from her workplace.

“I work around Kangar so when I found out there’s the MADANI Agro Sale here, I was very grateful because the items sold here are cheaper compared to the stores and I can buy groceries after work since it operates from 4 pm to 8 pm,“ the single mother of three said. -Bernama