Water tariff review in 10 states to ensure sustainable supply

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply operators in 10 states have submitted applications for tariff reviews to ensure service sustainability and enhance management quality. The National Water Services Commission (SPAN) is currently evaluating these proposals, with assurances that any adjustments will not unduly burden consumers.

In PAHANG, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the state government would hold discussions with the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) to address regulatory matters concerning water supply in the state.

He also gave assurance that any tariff adjustment would not burden the people.

“We are still in the early stages and will hold discussions with SPAN from time to time,” he told reporters after launching the Aspirasi Pahang 1st initiative at the SUKPA Indoor Stadium in Kuantan yesterday.

In KEDAH, state Public Works, Natural Resources, Water Supply and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Mohamad Yusoff Zakaria said solid financial resources are crucial to enable operators to enhance service management.

He told Bernama that tariff adjustments are necessary due to rising electricity and production costs, including chemicals, but noted that the applications submitted by the 10 operators are still under evaluation and have not been finalised by SPAN.

Meanwhile, in KELANTAN, state Public Works, Infrastructure, Water and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Dr Izani Husin also supported the proposed tariff adjustment, saying it would help improve water services for the benefit of the people.

He said the move would also help stabilise the financial position of Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd, enabling it to enhance service delivery.

“Ten states have submitted the proposal to SPAN, but its implementation depends on the approval of the respective state executive councillors,” he said.

In JOHOR, state water service operator Ranhill SAJ is carefully planning the proposed tariff adjustment to avoid burdening most consumers.

Its chief executive officer, Anuar Abdul Ghani, said funds from the adjustment would be channelled towards upgrading ageing pipelines, improving treatment plants and strengthening supply infrastructure.

He also stressed the company’s commitment to assist vulnerable groups through special rebates and called for continued public support.

“We seek continued support and trust from all parties, especially consumers. Every adjustment is an investment to ensure current and future generations will not face difficulties in accessing quality water supply,” he said.

SPAN on Wednesday confirmed receiving tariff review applications from operators in 10 states, namely Penang, Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor and Pahang.

All applications are still being reviewed to ensure a thorough evaluation before any approval is granted, with priority given to the well-being of 27.2 million consumers and the operators’ ability to deliver quality services. - BERNAMA