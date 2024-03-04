Family members allowed to visit prison inmates on third, fourth day of Aidilfitri

KUALA LUMPUR: All inmates at prisons, rehabilitation centres, special detention centres and the Henry Gurney School will get the opportunity to meet family members on the third and fourth day of Aidilfitri.

The Prisons Department, in a statement today, said that priority for the visit will be given to the Muslim inmates, and each of them is only allowed to receive a one-time visit from family members.

In addition to face-to-face visits, families may also meet inmates online via video calls from April 14 to 16.

According to the statement, families who choose the face-to-face method must comply with the conditions set, such as the visiting hours from 8.15 am to 4.15 pm; perform an RT-PCR or ARTK-Ag test (swab/saliva) valid three days after sample collection, and be asymptomatic.

“Visitors are subject to the Prison Act and Regulations, which allow the prison authorities to conduct physical inspections upon entry and exit,“ it said.

The Prisons Department also said that visits are only allowed for those who make an appointment, namely through the i-Visit system at www.prison.gov.my, phone calls, emails or letters to the respective institutions.

“The institutions will set the date and session of the meeting after the reservation is made,” read the statement. -Bernama