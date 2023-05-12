Fertilizer and pesticide warehouse in Kuala Kangsar razed

IPOH: A fire damaged a three-storey building of the Farmers Organisation which stores agricultural fertilizer and pesticide in Jalan Bendahara, Kuala Kangsar at about 7.45 yesterday evening.

Kuala Kangsar Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Ahmad Izuwan Zakaria said the ground floor was about 30 per cent destroyed.

“Work to extinguish the fire is still going on and the Hazmat team is also monitoring the site as the fetrtilizer and pesticide could produce toxic fumes in the fire,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Ahmad Izuwan said a Hazmat team from the Pasir Putih station has been mobilised to the location as the fire involved chemicals.

Index reading is being gathered and the people were told to stay at least 100 metres away.

EarlIer, firefighters from Kuala Kangsar station with the assistance of Sungai Siput and Meru Raya stations rushed to the location to put out the flame.

There were no casualties reported in the incident. - Bernama