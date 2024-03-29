Fire at Kayu Madang landfill fully extinguished

KOTA KINABALU: The fire at the Kayu Madang landfill here was fully extinguished on the sixth day of the operation today, said Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Abdul Razak Muda.

He said the fire-fighting operation, which ended at 3.15 pm, involved an area of 10,287 square metres that was divided into four sectors to facilitate the operation.

“Today’s operation involved the use of a flow of two 100-metre jets from the water tanker machinery.

“The fire involved waste from the disposal of used tyres at the 45,700-square metre waste disposal site,” he said when contacted today.

He said 41 fire-fighters from the Tuaran Fire and Rescue Station (BBP), assisted by several other BBP, including from Kota Kinabalu, Lintas, Penampang and Sabah JBPM Headquarters, were involved in the operation.

Hamsa said that about 1,500 truck-load of soil was also used to cover the affected area since the fire first broke out on March 24. -Bernama