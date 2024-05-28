Fire destroys four factories in Gelang Patah

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Four factories in Taman Perindustrian Dato Yunus Sulaiman, Lima Kedai, Gelang Patah here was destroyed in a fire yesterday.

Johor Fire and Rescue Department Director Snr Asst Fire Commissioner Siti Rohani Nadir said the department received a distress call at 6.37 pm and a team of 50 firefighters, three Fire Rescue Tenders (FRT), two tankers, an Aerial Ladder Platform (ALP), a Light Fire Rescue Tender (LFRT) a Compact Fire Rescue Tender (CFRT) and an Emergency Medical Rescue Service vehicle, along with two fire engines from the Senai and Kulai Besar volunteer fire brigade, rushed to the scene of the fire.

The firefighters managed to get the fire under control by 6.50 pm, saving three of the seven factories affected, she said, adding that witnesses claimed the fire originated at a factory warehouse containing flammable solvents.

“Cooling work is still being conducted till the fire is completely put out and a hazardous materials team is checking on air pollution in the area,” she said in a statement here today, adding that the cause of the fire and losses were still being determined.

Meanwhile, Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said that the Department of Environment was monitoring the air quality around the location of the fire, in the vicinity of Jalan Bahagia 1 (range of 300 metres (m)) and in front of Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Ping Ming (range of 500 m) at 12.30 am and 8 am today.

“Monitoring at the Jalan Bahagia 1 residential area revealed odours like paint and solvents but ai warning readings were satisfactory with nothing above Acute Exposure Guideline Levels 1, while there was no odour detected in front of SJKC Ping Ming, with air quality showing no pollution,” he added.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP M Kumarasan confirmed receiving a report about the fire when contacted by Bernama.