Fire destroys paint processing plant in Meru

SHAH ALAM: A paint processing plant at the Meru Industrial Park was destroyed in an early morning fire today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Ahmad Mukhlis Makhtar said the department received a call about the incident at 6.34 am.

He said a total of 39 firefighters together with machinery from eight Fire and Rescue Stations (BBP), including BBP Kapar, BBP Klang Utara and BBP Andalas were rushed to the scene of the incident to control the fire.

“The fire-fighting work also involved teams from BBP Port Klang, BBP Kota Raja, BBP Shah Alam, BBP Bukit Jelutong and BBP Rawang

“The fire involved two buildings of the paint processing plant. When we arrived, the fire was raging and most of the building was already engulfed in flames,“ he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Mukhlis said the incident did not involve any loss of life or injury.

He said the cause of the incident and the total loss are still under investigation.