First MAF polyclinic in Pahang to be operational next year

KUANTAN: A Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) polyclinic, the first in the state, will begin to operate next year, near Batu 10 Camp here, which will benefit 16,000 members including their families.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the project, involving a cost of RM27.12 million, will provide various medical services to MAF veterans as well as civilians apart from military personnel and their families.

“There is a delay (Pahang MAF Polyclinic) indeed because it was supposed to be completed in September this year. But, due to a certain problem which is the discovery of a water source, the contractor was granted an Extension of Time (EOT) for 302 days...we expect this project to be completed in July next year.”

He said this to the media after conducting a working visit to the MAF Polyclinic construction site, the Joint Forces Headquarters, Armed Forces Family Housing (RKAT) at the Kuantan Air Base (PU) here today.

He said that apart from Kuantan, four other states have the same health facilities, namely in Kuching, Sarawak; Sungai Petani, Kedah; Kluang, Johor; and Kelantan.

Mohamed Khaled said the construction of MAF’s newest health facility is one of the earnest efforts carried out to look after the welfare of military members and veterans to get the best health services and treatment.

In addition to health facilities, he said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) allocated RM22.52 million to maintain the RKAT in Pahang covering the 4th Brigade Headquarters, 1st Maritime Region Headquarters and PU.

“Through this allocation, it clearly shows that MINDEF is always vigilant and committed to preserving the welfare and benefits of MAF personnel throughout the country,“ he added.