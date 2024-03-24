Fishermen fined for not wearing life jackets

KUALA SELANGOR: Several fishermen were arrested by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency in the waters off Kuala Selangor near Angsa Island on Saturday for not wearing life jackets.

Maritime Vessel (KM) Danga commanding officer, Lieutenant Maritime Commander Muhammad Rasul Abu Bakar Ah said the incident occurred around 6:45 pm during operations Op Ehsan, Op Murni, Op Tiris 3.0 and Op Khas Pagar Laut in the area.

Sinar Harian reported the fishing boat, operated by a skipper and two crew members aged between 50 and 60, was initially spotted catching fish before being approached by the Danga KM.

“An inspection was carried out, we found that none of the three local fishermen were wearing life jackets. However, the boat had complete documents,“ he stated.

He emphasised the importance of life jackets and the risks they face if not wearing any.

“For example, in the event of a boat sinking, even if someone is a good swimmer, they can only float for about four to eight hours. However, if you wear a life jacket, you can float for about 72 hours, significantly increasing the chances of being rescued,“ he explained.

The Maritime officer reminded fishermen to comply with all set rules, warning that the offence of not having a safety vest can result in a compound fine of up to RM1,000.

“I want to remind everyone to obey the rules, as they are in place for your own safety,“ Muhammad Rasul added.